N.B. reports nine new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting nine new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly report Tuesday.

The data in this week’s report covers between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 749 deaths related to the virus.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting a decrease in hospitalizations, with 22 new hospital admissions this week, compared to 54 the week before.

As of Saturday, one person had been admitted into intensive care.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 years and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 521 new cases during the seven day period, compared to 1,006 in the province's last report, which covered a 14-day period over the holidays.

According to the data, 4,365 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 131

Zone 2: 158

Zone 3: 99

Zone 4: 48

Zone 5: 5

Zone 6: 56

Zone 7: 24

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7, 208 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 76

Zone 2: 60

Zone 3: 50

Zone 4: 6

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 9

Zone 7: 6

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Dec. 26, 2022 and Jan. 1 shows 92 per cent of positive cases were the BA.5 variant.

Six per cent were the XBB variant, while two per cent were BA.2.

The province says 191 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 90.9 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.7 per cent had at least two doses, 54.5 per cent had one booster and 28.8 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.