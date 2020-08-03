HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, and the two active cases in the province are now resolved.

According to their website, there is currently no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

Out of the 170 positive cases in New Brunswick, 168 have recovered and two people have died.

New Brunswick has completed a total of 53,243 COVID-19 tests.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 9,359 personal and 1,115 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 160 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 1.53 per cent.