HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the number of active cases dropped by one to three.

The province last reported a new case on Friday, involving a person between the ages of 10 and 19 in Zone 2 -- the Saint John region. The province says that case is travel-related and the individual is self-isolating.

The province conducted 407 COVID-19 tests on Monday. To date, a total of 61,929 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 186 people have recovered and two people have died. There is no one hospitalized right now as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 42 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Monday, 9,592 personal and 3,710 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 236 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.8 per cent.