HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the total number of active cases in the province remaining at three.

According to the province's website, no one is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

The last positive case in New Brunswick was reported on July 20, involving an individual in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) between the ages 20 and 29 who is self-isolating at home.

Out of the 170 positive cases in New Brunswick, 165 have recovered and two people have died.

New Brunswick received 278 negative test results on Monday. A total of 51,522 tests have been completed in the province.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Monday, 7,643 personal and 3,045 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 131 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 1.22 per cent.

On Sunday, 10,949 personal and 1,571 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 103 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.82 per cent.