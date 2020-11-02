HALIFAX -- For the first time in almost two weeks, New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Two previously reported cases are now considered recovered, leaving 33 active cases in the province.

Monday marks the first day the province has reported no new cases since Oct. 20.

On Sunday, the province reported one new case of COVID-19, involving an individual in their 30s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region). The case is related to a case involving international travel and the individual is self-isolating.

New Brunswick has 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 305 have recovered. There have been six deaths, leaving 33 active cases.

Five patients are hospitalized, with one in an intensive care unit.

As of Monday, 103,009 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in the province.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 94 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 32 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 68 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 136 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases

ZONE 5 REMAINS ORANGE

The Campbellton region (Zone 5) remains in the Orange level of recovery with an additional restriction to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

Belledune Mayor Joe Noel is feeling pretty good about his community.

"I’m happy today, after the testing," Noel said. "There were 259 tests that were done in zero positive cases."

No new cases of the virus were announced Monday. It’s a trend Noel hopes will help Zone 5 transition from orange back to yellow.

"I’m hoping that on thursday we will be back in yellow," Noel said.

Residents say the move can’t come soon enough. Zone 5 has been in orange since Oct. 10 and people are getting tired and frustrated.

"It is a little depressing," said Melinda Hickey, a personal support worker. "We just had Halloween and the children weren’t able to go ahead and trick-or-treat, but in general I think everyone is learning to respect each other."

The province recommends that residents limit their contact to a single household bubble plus a formal or informal caregiver or member of their immediate family (a parent, child, sibling or grandparent).

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

On Thursday, New Brunswick's state of emergency mandatory order was renewed under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act. The state of emergency was first declared on March 14.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Sunday, 1,037 personal and 816 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 35 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.