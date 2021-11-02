N.B. reports one death, 40 new cases, and 75 recoveries Tuesday as active cases drop to 470

HALIFAX -

New Brunswick Public Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 recoveries on Tuesday as the number of active cases fell to 470.

A person in their 80s who lived in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) has died because of COVID-19, Public Health confirmed on Tuesday. This raises the number of deaths in the province to 118 since the pandemic began.

"Increasing vaccination rates, along with circuit breaker measures in high-risk areas, are having a positive impact," Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer, said in a news release. "Recoveries continue to outpace new cases, bringing our active cases down, as well. I encourage everyone to keep up the great work because they are making a difference."

Health officials say that 27 of the new cases – or 67.5 per cent – are unvaccinated and 13 – or 32.5 per cent – are fully vaccinated. Of the 14 people in an intensive care unit; 10 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated, and three are fully vaccinated. There are 24 New Brunswickers hospitalized because of COVID-19. Of those, 14 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and nine are fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health officials reported Tuesday that 85.2 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 92.7 per cent have received a first dose of the vaccine.

You can book an appointment for a first or second dose, as well as a booster dose if you are eligible, at a regional health authority vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy.

A list of upcoming clinics is available online.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here's a regional breakdown of the 40 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick:

14 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

nine new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

two new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

three new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

12 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region);

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have two or more symptoms of the virus, New Brunswick Public Health urges you to request a test online.

If you've been at a possible public exposure site, but are asymptomatic, you can pick up a rapid-screening kit while supplies last.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.