N.B. reports six new COVID-19 deaths, spike in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 864 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers April 2-8.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 more than doubled to 19 this week, compared to nine in last week's report.

One new admission to intensive care was reported in the latest period.

The report says, since Aug. 28, 2022, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 98 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 155 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 890 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 45

Zone 2: 13

Zone 3: 14

Zone 4: 7

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 15

Zone 7: 3

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

From April 2-8, 79 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 22

Zone 2: 18

Zone 3: 28

Zone 4: 3

Zone 5: 0

Zone 6: 5

Zone 7: 3

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between March 27 and April 2 shows 89 per cent of positive cases were the XBB variant.

Nine per cent were the BA.5 variant and two per cent were BA.2.

The province says 57 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91.1 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.9 per cent had at least two doses, 54.8 per cent had one booster and 30.5 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.

