N.B. reports six new deaths related to COVID-19, including person in their 30s

New Brunswick is reporting six more deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update, including an individual in their 30s.

The province's update says the other deaths involve:

an individual in their 80s

four people aged 90 and over

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 462 people in New Brunswick have died from the virus.

The data in Tuesday's report covers the time between August 14 and 20.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of new hospital admissions stabilized in New Brunswick, with 22 new admissions between the seven-day period.

As of Tuesday, 21 people were hospitalized due to the virus, six fewer than what was reported in the province's previous weekly update.

There is one person being treated in intensive care, down three from last week.

Most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the province are in their 70s and 80s.

The province says people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 have the highest rate of hospitalization for COVID-19 and ICU admissions.

NEW CASES

Following a four-week decreasing trend, the number of new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased, from 675 last week to 797 this week.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,110 active cases of the virus in the province.

The regional breakdown of Tuesday’s cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 225

Zone 2: 124

Zone 3: 183

Zone 4: 63

Zone 5: 30

Zone 6: 124

Zone 7: 48

There was an average of 114 new cases of COVID-19 per day in New Brunswick from August 14 to 20, compared to 95 last week.

Health officials in New Brunswick have provided a recent random sample that was sequenced to better understand which COVID-19 variants are currently in the province.

That data shows:

0 per cent of samples are BA.1

1 per cent of samples are BA.2

0 per cent of samples are BA.3

5 per cent of samples are BA.4

94 per cent of samples are BA.5

VACCINATIONS

As of Tuesday, 93.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 88.4 per cent had two doses and 53.4 per cent had a booster dose.

COVID-19 data provided by the province can be found on its website.