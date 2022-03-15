N.B. reports three additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday

Health officials in New Brunswick reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 since its last update on Friday. The deaths include:

a person in their 60s in Zone 1 ( Moncton region)

a person aged 90 and older in Zone 1 ( Moncton region)

a person in their 70s in Zone 2 ( Saint John region)

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 320 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, there are 99 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 46 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 53 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently 13 people in intensive care and seven people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 808 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 670 recoveries from the disease Tuesday. There are 4,190 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

319 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

158 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

143 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

36 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

25 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

76 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

51 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 807 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

There have been 42,320 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.4 per cent have had two doses and 50.7 per cent have got their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 154 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 300 Horizon and 59 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.