A road has been left so severely damaged that some local residents are putting up their own signs to warn motorists.

Pine Glen Road in Riverview, N.B., took the number two spot on CAA’s Worst Roads in Atlantic Canada last year and it’s holding onto its rank in 2018.

Residents say they want to know why the province isn't taking steps to repair the road that has potholes several inches deep.

"It’s quite dangerous because people are zig zagging…it's like an obstacle course,” says resident Dave Tripp.

Tripp has lived on the road for the last 30 years and says its current state is the worst it has ever been.

“There’s an average 500 trucks a day in the summer travelling through here.”

Area residents say trucks come to and from a nearby asphalt plant that was established a little over a year ago. Tripp says that’s when the road and cars in the area started to get worse.

“On each side of the car when the ball joint let go... it caused the axle to pull out so we had to replace the axle on each side."

Locals have decided to take matters into their own hands and put up signs Tuesday morning.

The signs read: ‘buckle up you’re in for a ride,’ and ‘congratulations, you made it!’

The signs were later removed by the department of transportation.

"Non-standardized signs such as the ones we have removed pose a public hazard, as drivers are distracted trying to read them,” said the department in a statement.

Resident John Wilson says proper maintenance needs to be done before someone gets hurt.

“The road needs to be widened with some half decent material underneath it and asphalt like they promised for years,” says Wilson.

The department of transportation says road work has been planned for Pine Glen Road; however, repairs can’t be performed until weather conditions permit.

