Featured
N.B. residents displaced after fire destroys home
Crew responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 430 in Big River, N.B. Photo courtesy: Canadian Red Cross
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 3:55PM ADT
Two New Brunswick residents have been displaced from their home after an early morning fire Saturday morning.
Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 430 in Big River, N.B.
The man and woman who lived there weren’t home when the fire was reported.
The occupants are staying with relatives while Canadian Red Cross volunteers are assisting them with emergency purchases of food, clothing and other basics.