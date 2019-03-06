

CTV Atlantic





As property tax bills turn up in mailboxes this week, there are some shocked property owners in New Brunswick.

Some people whose places were badly damaged in last spring's flooding are trying to figure out why their assessments have stayed the same.

For the Arthurs family of Maugerville, N.B., it cost them more than $30,000 to lift their home four and a half feet away from the St. John River that flooded their first floor last May.

“I think they just randomly just picked a number and just through it out there,” said Paul Arthurs.

This week, Arthurs got his property tax bill -- and new assessment -- in the mail. The value of his property went down exactly $10,000 dollars, but what he owes is essentially the same as it was last year.

“I would have thought it would have dropped a little bit more,” he said.

Cindy Keetch says her assessment went up $18,000, which made her bill increase $300.

One of the buildings on her property was spared during the flood, but the other had eight inches of water in it.

“It would be nice to be tax exempt this year,” Keetch said. “Whether they'll do that or not, I don't know. There were a lot of things that were said when it was time for everyone to vote last year.”

Arthurs and Keetch are both appealing their bills.

According to Service New Brunswick, property assessments in Maugerville and Sheffield went either unchanged or saw a decrease in value.

Any increase would be due to new construction or renovations.

The Crown corporation also says the overall tax rate for Maugerville increased by four per cent over 2018.

But many in the area feel they won't be able to sell their property.

“We could use that $300 to buy some fill to fill in stuff that got washed away,” Keetch said.

Service New Brunswick says it did 250 on-site inspections of Maugerville and Sheffield properties last year.

It is asking anyone with issues with their assessment to give them a call.

Appeals are due by the end of March.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.