A government plan to battle poverty across New Brunswick is up for renewal, but some who are wondering exactly what it has accomplished.

The program started in 2009 and was supposed to be updated every five years.

It’s called “Overcoming Poverty Together,” and every five years, it undergoes a consultation period before it can be renewed.

Those consultations started Thursday.

But in the last 10 years, what's been done as a result of this plan?

“Clear vision and dental health coverage for those with low income, not just those on assistance, those with low income, that's been provided,” said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard. “Social assistance reform in 2012 was done through the (Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation) process.”

Green Party Leader David Coon says those were the results of the first plan, but the second?

“The second plan that came forward was pretty much fluff,” he said. “There wasn't much in it of substance for them to deliver and so not much happened and you could see that by looking at the poverty rates.”

The branch of government that's behind the plan has a budget of $2.6 million.

Warren Maddox, the executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc.

“(That’s) a fairly significant amount of money,” said Maddox. “That's an awful lot of consulting. So I'm not sure, how they spend their money or really what they do, which is really a bit of a statement as well.”

Maddox is the executive director of three Fredericton homeless shelters. His operating budget is $670,000. About $100,000 of that comes from the province.

He says he's never been invited to meet with any members behind the plan.

But he has an idea of how to help the people he works with every day.

“What we see more than anything else is people struggling to live on social assistance,” he said. “So, that's roughly $530 a month. Man that's tough.”

Coon agrees that needs to change, but that’s going to be difficult in a province that has a new government trying to tighten the books.

Shephard said Thursday that her department will be looking to use the money it already has differently, but also might need more.

“I'm going to do everything I possibly can to get us in a position that we can make the changes we need to make, to bring the services to the person,” Shephard said. “The end user is the most important thing to me.”

The group is looking for public input until April 30.

The launch of a new plan is expected in January 2020.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.