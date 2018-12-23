

CTV Atlantic





After a weekend of double digit temperatures and rainfall, the Nashwaak River hit flood stage on Sunday, as water flowed over a section of road north of Fredericton.

“There’s an obstruction on the Nashwaak at Route 107 at the bridge, it has pushed some water into an adjacent field and over a road,” says Geoffrey Downey of the New Brunswick EMO.

A large ice jam has diverted the rivers water out of its natural waterway, leading to the road being closed on Sunday with a sign reading ‘Water Over Road- Danger’.

The Nashwaak Valley Fire Department posted on Facebook that Route 107 will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“While thing are a little colder now, they were quite warm yesterday, so that contributed to a melt,” Downey explains. “There was a lot of snow on the ground and this has just pushed it all into the river system.”

The flooding led to at least one evacuation, as two people and their dogs were removed from their home near Riley Brook.

The flooding also caused some travel problems for at least a few New Brunswickers.

“My son was supposed to go visit his Dad for Christmas, and we can’t get there,” says New Maryland resident Kim Saulis. “The road over to his house is all flooded and his driveway is all flooded, and he’s surrounded by water from what I can tell.”

The Nashwaak River flows into the St. John River in Fredericton. The New Brunswick EMO says the flooding isn’t predicted to affect that body of water.

But Downey cautions that New Brunswickers should continue to keep a watchful eye on the water levels in their area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.