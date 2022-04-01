N.B. rock band's new animated music video turns members into colourful sea creatures

A New Brunswick rock band got creative when it comes to their newest music video for one of their latest tracks.

Rock band Motherhood's track, called 'Ripped Sheet,' is the first single off their newest album, 'Winded.'

The track's video, which was released this week, shows a colourful creation made by an animator hired by the band.

"She turned us all into sea creatures that somehow look exactly like us,” said Penelope Stevens, a Motherhood band member.

"The whole theme of this album is kind of based around natural forces and how nature can just act as a metaphor for a lot of human emotions. The album is called 'Winded.' There's a lot of wind and storms and natural aggression I guess, in the album."

That's a theme Newfoundland and Labrador visual artist Amery Sandford ran with when creating the animations for the video.

"They were talking about living in Fredericton and talking about flooding and water, so I wanted to make their video about this kind of future earth where the only way you can tour is on a boat and everything is kind of flooded,” Sandford said.

The concept really came alive, featuring familiar imagery from around Fredericton.

"In the video, they go on this little tour and they've turned into these mutant amphibian-marine creatures to survive and thrive in their new environment," said Sandford.

"So, I was thinking about floods and climate change, even though the video is very fun and inspired by Jacques Cousteau and Spongebob Squarepants."

For Motherhood, it was an easy choice of artist to represent their work.

"We always really love her animation and just everything she does as a visual artist is so fun and I knew that I definitely wanted to have her animate something,” Stevens said.

“So we gave her a couple different options and she connected most with this song. It's a short little fun punk song."

Motherhood's upcoming album 'Winded' is set to be released June 24.