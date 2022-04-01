N.B.'s auditor general to review province’s response to pandemic, premier expects it to take a year

New Brunswick’s auditor general office has confirmed it will take on a review looking into the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response, with the intent of learning what could improve in the case of another global health crisis.

In a statement, Paul Martin said the office was contacted by the Executive Council to undertake the review.

“The office is pleased to undertake a review with the objective to provide valuable insight and recommendations to assist in future responses to potential similar situations,” he said.

“The specifics of our work will be determined in the near future as our office develops the appropriate parameters. The findings will be shared with the public once the report is released.”

A Liberal motion proposing the review passed unanimously Thursday.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he expects it could begin at any time, and take about a year to complete.

He also said he would support the auditor general’s budget to increase in order to complete the review, if necessary.

“We don’t know what’s coming next, and the more we can learn from the pandemic and what's past, the better we can manage what comes next,” he said.

Higgs had said he would support a review once the Emergency Order was lifted. That happened March 14.

On Friday, he said “you never can say never” on if the order would ever return.

“But I'm hopeful, obviously, that it doesn’t and we don't have to reinstate the emergency order in another wave of COVID,” he said.

“It is time to take a look at how the response went. It turned out when the pandemic began and the pandemic plan that was developed because of the H1N1 outbreak was wholly inadequate to the task," said New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon.

"So, it’s quite appropriate now, after two years, to take a look at all dimensions of the pandemic response to see what things could have been improved, what things work and what things maybe we should do again."