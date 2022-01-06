N.B.'s Coroner Services investigating death of woman at Fredericton tent camp

New Brunswick's Coroner Services says it is investigating the death of a woman at a tent camp in Fredericton.

In a statement to CTV, a spokesperson for Coroner Services says the cause of death is not suspicious but they are still awaiting reports to complete the investigation.

The statement goes on to say the woman was found in an area by the trail just south of Hillcourt Drive – an area also known to house a homeless tent site.

The final coroner's report can take three to four months to complete.

Coroner Services says its waiting for the final police and autopsy reports before making a decision on whether to hold an inquest.