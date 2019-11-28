FREDERICTON -- The union representing nursing home workers in New Brunswick is calling proposed changes to the province's Essential Services Act "unconstitutional."

This comes after a year-long legal battle with the province to change the law and it doesn't look like the changes have the support of many MLAs.

Union reps say they're prepared to fight for the right to strike if they have to.

"I am angered because Bill 17 does nothing to fix the crisis in nursing homes, the current crisis of retention and recruitment," said Sharon Teare, president of the New Brunswick Council of Nursing Home Unions. "On the contrary the proposed amendments will worsen the situation deeply."

Bill 17 was introduced in the legislature Tuesday after the province's original legislation was deemed unconstitutional.

At issue is the right of some 4,000 nursing home workers to strike.

The changes propose a system that would decide how many people in a home could strike and would also define how much the government can afford to pay when a dispute goes to binding arbitration.

Finally, it's also proposing to include 425 registered nurses who work in nursing homes.

"This legislation is unconstitutional," said Paula Doucet, president of the New Brunswick Nurses' Union.

Doucet says they have been at the table with government, negotiating their own contract since last year and she wasn't notified the province was intending to add nurses to the Essential Services Act.

"To see this come down in the house this week is very disheartening, that this government would take this route," Doucet said.

In the spring, the Green Party, People's Alliance and Liberals all symbolically voted for binding arbitration between the province and the workers.

Today, the unions encouraged those same MLAs to vote against this bill.

"We hope that the other two parties will stand behind what they voted earlier," said Liberal MLA Gilles Lepage. "I know we will."

Green Party Leader David Coon said "we certainly cannot support the bill as is. At this point our intent would be to try and amend it to get it to the point where it's acceptable."

If these changes get voted down?

"I believe it would give unions the opportunity to strike en masse, as they indicated they would do when they presented their strike action the former time," said Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard.

The courts have given the province until Jan. 2 to change its legislation.

We don't know what will happen in the New Year until we see the outcome of this vote.

That's expected to take place at some point in December.