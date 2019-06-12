

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick school is ready to start a new chapter after receiving a $30,000 grant to transform its library.

The funding will help replace outdated books and give the old library a much-needed facelift.

Christine Morrison is the librarian at Port Elgin Regional School.

For three years she's been applying for a grant and this year, she got the call – but didn’t believe it was serious at first.

“I thought he was teasing,” Morrison said. “He knew how passionate I was about it.”

The $30,000 literacy fund grant came from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation.

“$30,000 is a lot of money, especially for a little school like us,” said student Ava Carson.

Their library had a budget of only $3 per student and the average book was around 22 years old.

The financial boost will not only provide new learning materials, but also new furniture to create a comfortable environment.

“A lot of us we're stuck at tables and we aren't able to move freely around the library,” said student Aimee Earl.

Part of the grant application included a persuasive letter, and a five-minute video, showcasing the school's love for literacy.

“We also had some events that were going on around the school and we put those in the video,” said student Riley Legere. “It just showed how special it is.”

Teachers say staying up to date is vital in the education system.

“We’re kind of still using an old-fashioned model and in order to bring yourself up to the 21st century and to be looking at the new competencies that we're trying to do, the school and the building really has to be transformed,” said music teacher Beth Weatherbee.

Students say they've seen first-hand what the right materials can do and they're excited.

“Books helped me learn so much,” said student Molly Dixon. “Getting this grant makes me so happy because I’m hoping they can help other kids too.”

Grade 5 student Janelle Dixon is excited about having a wider selection at the school library.

“I like it how we can now have newer books and more genres,” she said.

Morrison says she's over the moon to bring her dream to life with the students.

“I just think that they just looked at it and said ‘We can see that school, we can see what it’s all about, and how caring the staff is about the kids, and the kids for each other,’” Morrison said.

After the contract is officially signed this week, a new chapter will begin to revitalize the library and put the $30,000 to good use.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.