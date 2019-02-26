

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A New Brunswick seafood company is partnering with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart for a new product line.

Cooke Aquaculture Inc. announced a forthcoming collaborative line with Stewart, through Sequential Brands Group, Inc., and Cooke's True North Seafood.

CEO Glenn Cooke described the product line as convenience products for home cooks with all levels of confidence in the kitchen.

The products will include Atlantic and sockeye salmon, Alaska pollock and a seafood medley, all sold with Martha Stewart spice blends and recipes.

Founded in 1985, Cooke Aquaculture has since expanded into the world's largest independent seafood company.

The company's group of brands now has facilities across North and South America, Asia and Europe.

"It is great for us to be able to work with Martha's team to bring delicious, well thought-out meals to all tables, even those who have busy schedules and minimal prep time," Glenn Cooke said in a statement.

Stewart praised True North's "passion for the environment and community" in the joint statement with the company, proclaiming herself a fan of the brand's seafood.

"After visiting True North's salmon farms near my Skylands home in Maine, I saw first-hand their innovative and industry leading methods of sustainable farming and fishing," Stewart said in a statement.

The Martha Stewart for True North Seafood line will be showcased this spring in Boston and be available in U.S. grocery stores starting in May.