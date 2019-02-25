

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick-based seafood processing company has lost a fish plant to fire for the second time this month.

The fire started at the plant in Cap-Pele, N.B., around 10 a.m. Sunday. Several fire departments responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control by mid-afternoon.

The plant, owned by Cape Bald Packers, employed between 400 and 500 seasonal workers and was one of the village’s top employers.

Cap-Pele Mayor Serge Leger says the building is a total loss.

“It’s a hard day for everyone, but we will rise again,” said Leger. “We’re glad nobody got hurt, so that’s a good thing.”

This is the second time a Cape Bald Packers plant has been destroyed by fire this month.

The company’s plant in Bedec, N.B., went up in flames on Feb. 7, putting almost 200 people out of work.

Joanna Losier, the manager of corporate affairs and human resources, says the social media rumour mill is rampant with speculation on the cause of the fires, but she says there's no indication of foul play.

Losier says there are indications pointing to an electrical issue as the cause of the fire in Bedec.

Crews are still investigating the blaze in Cap-Pele.

Cape Bald Packers buys lobster for processing from across the Maritimes and Maine, and the second facility in Cap-Pele also processes crabs and mussels.

The company employs close to 700 people, and Losier says they'll try to use them all at a third facility in Cap-Pele when the fishing season picks up again in May.

Dominic LeBlanc, the Liberal MP for the area, told CTV News his thoughts are with the employees, first responders, and the community. He said he will monitor the situation and provide assistance, if needed.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown and The Canadian Press