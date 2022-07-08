N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

N.B. seeks dismissal of lawsuit filed by doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules

Dr. Jean Robert Ngola is seen in his yard, Friday, June 11, 2021 in Trois-Rivieres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Dr. Jean Robert Ngola is seen in his yard, Friday, June 11, 2021 in Trois-Rivieres, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during speech

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech -- an attack that stunned the nation with some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island