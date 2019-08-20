

THE CANADIAN PRESS





RICHIBUCTO, N.B. -- A New Brunswick senior faces charges following the seizure of illegal cigarettes, contraband liquor, and Canadian currency.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Richibucto-Village on Friday and seized more than 300,000 unstamped cigarettes, more than 70 cases of contraband beer, and a quantity of cash.

A 68-year-old man was arrested at the home, but his name has not been released.

He is to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 6 to face various charges under the Excise Act, the Liquor Control Act, and the Criminal Code.

The investigation is ongoing.