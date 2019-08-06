

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick SPCA has determined that no person is to blame in the case of three Great Danes and two cats found dead in Memramcook, N.B. in April.

An investigation revealed the owner of the animals had died before the discovery of their remains. SPCA noted there was insufficient evidence to prove another person, other than the owner, was responsible for them.

In a Facebook post, N.B. SPCA said the two cats died of starvation, and two of the Great Danes died of bloat—a condition common of the breed. However, the death of the third dog remains undetermined.