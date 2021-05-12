WOODSTOCK, N.B. -- Evan Graham’s bright future was cut short, and now his former classmates in Woodstock, N.B. hope a scholarship fund in his memory will light the way for others.

The young entrepreneurs are literally ‘getting down to business’ to honour the memory of a friend gone too soon.

Making a commercial is just part of a project at Meduxnekeag Consolidated School in Woodstock, N.B.

Each class has created a business and products to sell, under the school’s umbrella company ‘Lightning Inc.’

“Watching it happen each week is really quite phenomenal,” says teacher Andrea Bell. “Watching it all come together, especially during a year like COVID.”

This year’s proceed will go to the Evan Graham Scholarship Fund.

Evan died in an ATV accident last July. He was just 14-years-old.

“He was always thinking about others, and not putting himself before other people,” says Klair Grant, a classmate of Evan’s.

“Always smiling and just happy,” recalls classmate Jersey Foster.

The students have handcrafted a whole range of products, with some reflecting the friend and classmate they lost.

“We have your silly socks, tie-dyed socks in a box. The handmade mosaic greeting cards, and one card is featuring a tractor… Evan loved to farm,” says Bell.

On May 28, the class will be holding a market outside the school, selling and showing off all the products that they’ve made throughout the school year.

They’ve learned a lot along the way, but say one lesson they learned from their late classmate stands out.

“He would always be like ‘teamwork,’” says Evan’s classmate Lola Foster. “Always working together and he was really awesome.”

Everyone working together to raise awareness, and honour their late classmate and friend Evan.