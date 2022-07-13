N.B. students learning skilled trades over summer break

New Brunswick has launched a new summer program that matches high school students with a local business to gain practical experience in a skilled trade.

Funded through the New Brunswick Teen Apprenticeship Program, the launch of the program will see 19 high school students work in a pre-apprenticeship setting through paid work terms.

In a statement, Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy applauded the initiative, noting it gives young people an opportunity “to participate in a useful and enriching experience in the workplace.”

“In addition to valuable experiential learning, these work terms are another means of better preparing youth to shape their future and make some connections with employers in the community, which may help reduce the labour shortage in various skilled trades in New Brunswick,” Cardy said.

Participants are taking part in work terms in skilled trades like welding, electrical, plumbing, carpentry, automobile mechanics, industrial mechanics, and heavy equipment mechanics. The initiative helps students gain experience that will be helpful during their post-secondary education and in obtaining their Red Seal, a nationally recognized trade certification. During their work terms, student apprentices will be supervised by a Red Seal mentor.

According to the provincial government, hours worked by participants can be credited by the New Brunswick Apprenticeship and Occupational Certification.

“High school students’ interest in participating in these programs is worthwhile and it is really encouraging for the future since we are helping them prepare for their career and life readiness plan,” Cardy said. “I want to thank our partners and the employers in our communities for providing such learning opportunities to young people who want to build a career in a skilled trade right here in New Brunswick.”

The program, open to students as early as Grade 10, help young people acquire their first work experience, as part of the province’s 10-year education career and life readiness plan for francophone students.