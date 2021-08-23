FREDERICTON, N.B. -- School administrators in New Brunswick started back to work Monday, while teachers return next week and students the week after, beginning a third school year impacted by COVID-19.

Connie Keating, president of the N.B. Teachers' Association and co-president of the N.B. Teachers' Federation, says they are still collecting reaction from teachers across the province on the government's back-to-school plan, which was released Friday.

The big takeaway of the plan was that vaccines are required among teachers and school staff.

Keating isn't against the measure, saying teachers still have an option if they wish not to get the shot.

"As employees, we have a choice if we weren't vaccinated, to wear a mask and to get tested regularly so there is still a choice in place," she said.

She says she isn't concerned about privacy either, as most staff will have to wear a mask within schools.

Keating couldn't confirm if teachers would support mandatory vaccines among students ages 12 and older, saying the association needs to gather more data on the issue.

But there are others in the education system who would support it.

"If they all have to follow a set of rules to keep them safe and in an environment that's as safe as possible, then the students should be following the same thing," said New Brunswick Union president, Susie Proulx-Daigle. "Otherwise I don't know if the rule even works."

The New Brunswick Union represents staff at NBCC and CCNB locations. Last week, Premier Blaine Higgs announced all public service staff will have to be vaccinated or undergo consistent testing.

Proulx-Daigle says most members she represents are in favour, but would like to see the mandate extend to students.

"I think the community colleges whether NBCC or CCNB, they need to follow the same footsteps as St. Thomas, Mount Allison and UNB," she said.

Those three universities, among others, announced last week that all students, faculty and staff will need to be fully vaccinated or undergo testing, to attend.