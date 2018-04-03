

CTV Atlantic





Teachers at a school in Gagetown, N.B., are educating students about the language of coding, with hopes of putting them ahead of the game.

“This is an important skill that the students need to know,” says fourth and fifth grade teacher Lindsey Fairweather.

Fairweather, who teachers at Gagetown Elementary School, hopes educating about coding will lay the foundation for students to be able to create anything from a website to a digital app.

“I decided that this was the perfect opportunity to start offering this program to my students and that it was important for them to start building these skills, because as they get further through their education and high school this is just giving them a leg up in terms of the opportunity of coding,” says Fairweather.

The federal government is committing $50 million to go towards training 5,000 New Brunswick teachers with the Can-Code program. The goal is to eventually make coding a full component of the K-12 curriculum.

“This is just another form of literacy that in the future is going to be an expectation when they hire in all fields and disciplines,” says New Brunswick Liberal MP Karen Ludwig.

Students are calling it a real eye-opener.

“I didn't even know there was a website about this,” says one elementary school student.

“I'm glad that I learned this because it was super fun,” says another student.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Nick Moore.