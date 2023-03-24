N.B. teen, 17, dies after crashing snowmobile near Glencoe: RCMP

A 17-year-old from Val d'Amour, N.B., has died after crashing the snowmobile he was driving into several trees near Glencoe, N.B.

Campbellton RCMP, as well as paramedics, responded to a report of a single-snowmobile crash on a provincial trail around 2 a.m. Friday.

Police believe the crash happened when the teenage driver, who was the sole occupant of the snowmobile, missed a turn, left the trail and struck several trees.

Police say the teenager died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

A member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.