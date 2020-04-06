ST. STEPHEN, N.B. -- A New Brunswick teenager is using the power of music to connect his community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ian Curran has taken his one-man show on the road, or more specifically, down the street, in his St. Stephen, N.B. neighbourhood.

The 15-year-old plays the bagpipes for his neighbours in hopes of boosting spirits during these trying times.

“I can play all to myself, but what's the point of just playing to yourself, you know, when you can spread and create all that joy for others?” says Curran.

Curran has been posting videos of his performances on Facebook for the month -- a project he’s calling ‘Ian’s Musical Spirit Show.’

“As I got thinking about it, you know, musical spirit, that is a real thing,” says Curran. “If you just think about it, if you are listening to a song, it can just take you back to a different place.”

For residents like Herb and Lynda Duplisea, who have been isolated at home after travelling, the music is much appreciated.

“We were in quarantine, we just got back from Florida two-and-a-half weeks ago, so we weren't allowed to leave the property until yesterday. So Ian marching past the house with music, just livened things up for us,” says ?????

Curran says he hopes his music can bring some smiles in this tough time.

“As long as we're in this situation or maybe even longer, I just love seeing everyone come out on their doorstep,” says Curran. “It's nice.”