

CTV Atlantic





A 14-year-old boy has died from his injuries after his dirt bike collided with a car in Blackville, N.B., Friday evening.

The RCMP responded to the intersection of Hallihan Lane and Howard Road shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police believe the dirt bike was travelling west on Hallihan Lane when it collided with a car travelling north on Howard Road.

The driver of the dirt bike was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police say the Blackville boy died on Monday.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, wasn’t injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.