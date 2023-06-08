N.B. teen dies after single-vehicle crash in St. George: RCMP

RCMP in New Brunswick say a 19-year-old man from Baillie has died following a car crash Tuesday evening.

RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near St. George, N.B., around 5:40 p.m.

Police say the driver, the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene from his injuries.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Fire and ambulance crews, as well as the New Brunswick Coroner’s Office, also attended the scene.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the teenager’s cause of death.

Their investigation is ongoing.

