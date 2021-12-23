N.B. teen dies following two-vehicle crash in Canaan Station

A 19-year old man from Targettville, N.B. has died following a two-vehicle crash in Canaan Station.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Route 126 between a car and a tractor-trailer.

Police say a 19-year-old man, who was the car’s sole occupant, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the car, which was travelling northbound, lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centreline, colliding with the tractor-trailer travelling southbound.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.