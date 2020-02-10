ALBERT MINES, N.B. -- After a life-changing accident left their son with severe brain damage, a New Brunswick family is taking care of him -- and a large portion of the bills – now that he's confined to a bed at home.

Eighteen-year-old Josh Shier was a recent high school graduate was headed into his first year of college until an accident last July that left him with a traumatic brain injury.

"I received a phone call here from his girlfriend and she said that they had an accident and that Josh was bleeding really bad," said Daryle Shier, Josh's father.

Josh was driving on Route 114 near Hopewell Hill when his car left the road and struck a tree.

At the time, doctors predicted he only had minutes to live.

"They told us he needed emergency brain surgery," Daryle Shier said. "He had a blood clot."

He can now make some noise and movement but his speech has not yet recovered.

Josh suffered a severe traumatic brain injury, broken cheek bones and jaw and spent several months in the hospital.

"It was exhausting," said his mother Pam Gosse. "It was scary."

Josh spent six weeks in rehab before returning home last month.

"When we came back, they found out that he was taking silent seizures for quite some time without anyone knowing, and then he took fourteen visible seizures," said Daryle Shier.

His family now cares for him 24/7 and has had to re-arrange their home to make it accessible.

"The bed and the wheelchair and lift and the ramp," said Gosse.

Changes that insurance will only cover a small portion of the cost.

"The bed could cost up to $13,000, the one that he needs," said Daryle Shier.

A GoFundMe page for Josh has raised just over $5,000.

His family says they credit Josh's slow, but progressive, recovery to their daily prayers.

"I want josh back," said Gosse.

A nurse visits Josh's home once a week, but his parents say they're still unsure of Josh's condition and what things will look like moving forward.

They do know, it's going to be a long road ahead.