N.B. teen turns tasty dream into reality with ice cream shop

While almost everyone loves ice cream, for 19-year-old Will Campbell, it’s been a dessert favourite for his entire life and for his entire family.

“It was always a great memory as a kid going to the ice cream stand and going out with the family to be able to go out and do that,” he said. “I can definitely remember times coming with my dad, my mom and my two sisters, always going to get ice cream and trying to decide which flavours to get and trying to see who actually got the bigger ice cream.”

At just 16, Will was looking for a summer project, which led him to opening up his very own ice cream stand in Riverview, N.B.

Since 2020, The Ice Cream Barn has grown into two permanent locations and even an ice cream trailer that travels to different community events and locations.

“It’s really exciting and it’s something that I just love to do so everyday doesn’t feel like work, it’s just a fun thing to get to enjoy and I love seeing everybody happy,” said Campbell. “I really thought it was going to be more of a summer thing while I was in school and just something to learn from, but it ended up being so much more, which is just awesome.”

Heading into its third year, Campbell is launching a special new menu item this summer: rolled ice cream.

The base is made with what he calls a secret family recipe and the flavour is completely customizable.

“You get to put in different toppings -- Oreo, cookie dough, brownies, anything you want -- and then we can add base flavours like peanut butter, bubble gum, chocolate, Nutella, all of that,” explained Clara-Jean Campbell, Will’s younger sister, who has been working at The Ice Cream Barn since it opened.

“We’ll make it right there in front of you, everyone can watch, and you can see mash up all the toppings, mix it all together, then spread it out and roll it up and then add whatever toppings you’d like on top.”

The treat will be rolled out at its Riverview location in line with the town’s 50th anniversary.

“Riverview’s where we started so it only seemed fitting,” said Campbell. “Everybody’s really responsive here so it’d be a great place to see what everybody thinks of it.”

The Ice Cream Barn is also planning a petting zoo at the barn event this summer to help celebrate the town’s anniversary.

Clara-Jean admits that the rolled ice cream did take a bit of time to perfect, but she’s excited to serve it this summer and it’s all thanks to her big brother.

“Seeing from where he started with just the one and then growing it, I’m just so proud of him and being able to come behind the scenes and really support as much as I can, it means a lot,” she said. “It means a lot and the fact that he picked what he wanted to do for his career and future was something that was so family based, it means a lot to us and I know all our family is really proud of him.”

The Ice Cream Barn is opening for the season Saturday.