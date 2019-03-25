

CTV Atlantic





Accommodation levies will soon be allowed across New Brunswick, but innkeeper Jay Remer says the move could backfire.

“For people say, travelling from the U.S., a 15 per cent sales tax is already gigantic,” he said. “And to add another tax on top of that, could prevent people from making the trip to begin with.”

The fees usually amount to a few percentage points added to a hotel bill.

The New Brunswick government will allow local governments to charge the fee to fund tourism and marketing initiatives.

The tourism industry association in New Brunswick has been lobbying for many years for legislation that would allow for hotel levies, but the association says it was not consulted during the planning process for this legislation. It wants guarantees that any money collected will go toward tourism promotion.

Industry representatives are worried that in some communities, the money will just end-up in general revenues.

“There is a concern, because industry was not at the table when the discussions occurred with the municipalities, there is a concern that the funds may not be truly going to tourism, and event planning or anything marketing,” said Carol Alderdice of the Tourism Industry Association of New Brunswick.

Some communities are already charging a so-called “voluntary” surcharge. They argue that destination marketing levies are already well established around the globe, including elsewhere in the Maritimes and have a positive local impact.

“It will be a very nominal fee, but those small fees added up over a year, make a big, big difference,” said Mike Belliveau of Hospitality Saint John. “And so, it's not a big ask for travellers to spend that. They're used to it for the most part, and it just helps benefit New Brunswick in general.”

The tourism industry also cautions the province that it should not use the municipal levies as a way of reducing government spending on tourism marketing.

Among the things still to be determined is whether there will be a cap on how much municipalities can charge for a hotel levy, and whether there will be some mechanism to limit future increases to that levy.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.