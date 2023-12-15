N.B. to hire internationally trained medical professionals as clinical assistants

New Brunswick plans to add a new role to the province’s health-care system in an aim to help with the staffing shortage.

The clinical assistant position will provide an opportunity for internationally trained medical professionals to enter the field in New Brunswick, according to a news release from the provincial government.

“The clinical assistant program represents a wonderful opportunity to have talented internationally trained physicians provide valuable medical services to the health system,” said Health Miniser Bruce Fitch in the release.

“New Brunswickers will benefit from the knowledge of these internationally educated health professionals who otherwise would be unable to share their knowledge and expertise at this level.”

The goal of the program is to alleviate pressure on the health-care system. The government says clinical assistants will work under the direct supervision of a licensed physician and will:

provide surgical assistance for elective and emergency surgeries

evaluate and provide care for hospitalized patients in conjunction with an attending physician

participate in on-call rotation during statutory holidays, weekends and evenings

perform collaboratively with the interdisciplinary team, consulting with members of other health-care professions as appropriate

The government says the first positions will be posted in the coming weeks and up to 24 clinical assistants will be hired over the next three years.

Applications will be open to graduates of schools listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools.

“Internationally trained medical professionals are already an essential component of New Brunswick’s health-care system,” said Dr. Laurie Potter, registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswic, in the release.

“This new licensing pathway will allow for better integration of these talented medical professionals into our health-care system, while also filling some of the gaps created by the health human resource challenges in our health system.”

The provincial government says, eventually, all provincial health zones will have clinical assistants.

More to come…

