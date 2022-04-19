N.B. to spend more on province's roads, infrastructure

New Brunswick's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure's ordinary budget is set to increase by over $20 million this year, with a goal of spending more towards infrastructure safety.

“We continue to be prudent with taxpayers’ money and invest strategically across the province and not just in one or two regions,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister, Jill Green, in a news release.

The original budget, over $349 million, represents an increase of 6 per cent compared to last year's budget, along with a 14 per cent increase from the 2018-19 budget.

The department will spend:

$30.5 million in the summer highway maintenance program, which includes pothole repairs, ditching and shoulder repairs

$6.2 million in the brush-cutting program, which represents an increase of $4 million from last year

$15.2 million in the bridge maintenance program, which represents an increase of about $3 million from last year

$73.9 million in the winter maintenance program, which includes snow removal and ice control for provincial roads and highways

$65 million in governmental buildings, which includes facilities management

$9.6 million in the radio communications branch

“The additional funds will assist us significantly as we renew our transportation infrastructure," said Green.