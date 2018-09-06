

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says a Tory government would take steps to address the decades-long trend of low literacy rates in the province.

Campaigning for this month's provincial election, Higgs says the literacy rate in the province is an embarrassment.

Recent Canada-wide assessments show that, with the exception of Manitoba, New Brunswick Grade 8 students lag behind their Canadian counterparts in reading.

Nearly 20 per cent of New Brunswick adults have literacy levels below the national average, and most in that group do not have a high school diploma.

Higgs is pledging to have 85 per cent of students meet or exceed Grade 2 reading standards by 2022, and that the Grade 2 class of 2022 will be top three in Canada in literacy and math.

The province's Liberal government has boasted record spending on education, but Higgs says there's a need to spend wisely and address specific issues.