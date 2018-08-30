

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - New Brunswick's Tories are vowing to promote the fishery and other marine-based industry if they are elected to govern in the provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs says the Liberals have failed to focus more on fisheries exports and have allowed the province to fall behind on tidal energy.

Higgs says the "blue economy" is an untapped resource for the province.

He says, if elected, a Tory government would instruct NB Power to work with coastal communities to develop proposals for offshore renewable energy projects.

Higgs says they would also attract more marine transport business and help coastal communities grab a greater share of the tourism market.