MONCTON, N.B. -- New Brunswick tourism operators are feeling cautiously optimistic about the potential boost in business expected next month when Canada opens its borders to fully vaccinated American travellers.

"A couple of months ago I was not optimistic towards the summer and now I get goosebumps thinking about being able to really showcase what we do as a region to the rest of the world again," says magnetic hill winery co-owner Zach Everette.

While he's thankful to local residents for their support throughout the last few months, Everette says many of his customers come from the states.

"A lot of our American customers would come in August and September, October anyways, so it's actually amazing to think that for that U.S customer base, it could very well look like the 2019 levels again," says Everette.

On July 19, the Canadian federal government announced beginning Aug. 9, American citizens and permanent residents who have received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine 14 days prior to travel will be allowed entry to enter the country. All travellers must submit their travel information using ArriveCAN, an online system accessible through a mobile app or web portal.

New Brunswick Tourism Industry Association president, Carol Alderdice, says the announcement brings a sense of relief to the struggling sector.

"Every region of the province last year reported 50-100 per cent less revenue and we would never have been able to survive another year like that," says Alderdice.

John Slipp owns the Atlantic Travel Centre, a duty-free store that sits along the Woodstock-Houlton border. Slipp closed his doors on March 18, 2020, just days before the two countries announced the closure of their borders to non-essential travellers.

"It is not easy, no doubt about it. I like to say one day at a time, but I understand that gets old after a while," said Slipp.

Slipp says changes in previous border-opening plans have made him cautiously optimistic about the Aug. 9 date.

"We are in the planning mode we are preparing and planning to reopen, but we still will wait until we know there are customers that are going to be able to cross the border," says Slipp.

Alderdice says while the opening of the border is largely good news, the industry will still face many challenges.

"The major concern has been labour. It has been so difficult for our operators to find the labour that they need to open up at full capacity," says Alderdice.

Alderdice says the sector lost over 500,000 tourism jobs to other industries during the pandemic.

"There's also government support that is paying them pretty good, so it's really hard to get them back to work", says Alderdice.