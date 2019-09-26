

The Green Party has free tuition priced at over $16 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year, but university and college has also become pricier to attend.

Students are asking for someone, whether government or the universities themselves, to meet them halfway.

They're calling it the wall of debt.

Each brick reveals a student's debt, or what the debt is doing to them.

"I don't want to think about it because then I won't come back to school," said third-year student Melissa Totten.

Many students are concerned about the student loans they have already racked up; some exceed $40,000.

The concern isn't just the number -- it's finding a job that can pay for the number, once they graduate.

"It's pretty nerve-wracking to know that even if you go to school for five years you're not guaranteed a job especially one that will pay off your debt," said Katrina Leblanc.

It's not a new problem as students have been protesting tuition hikes for well over a decade.

On Thursday, New Brunswick students rallied outside of the legislature because of changes made in the spring to tuition-relief programs by the provincial government.

They say the Blaine Higgs government has made education more unaffordable.

"At the time, I think there was a lot of confusion around how this would affect students," said UNBSU president Craig Fernandez. "They really didn't know what the impacts would be when we came back to school, but now that we're here in September and students have paid their tuition, they've gotten their loans, we're hearing a lot of complaints and a lot of feedback about how poorly this has affected students' experience."

It's an issue that's had plenty of mentions from political parties this election campaign.

The Green Party is promising free tuition, something that will cost billions of dollars.

The NDP says they will cancel all interest on existing and future student loans.

The Conservatives say they'll contribute more to registered education savings plans.

The Liberals haven't released any plans for students, yet.

"You have close to two million students who are in the post-secondary sector within the country," said Kjeld-Mizpah Conyers-Steede, the executive director of the New Brunswick Student Alliance."That's a big vote, so I encourage all politicians to really take heed to hear the concerns of students."

Because with numbers like these, the problem doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.