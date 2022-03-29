N.B. vape storeowners trying to halt legislation that bans flavoured e-cigarettes provincewide

A New Brunswick vape store and several vape storeowners are trying to halt legislation that bans flavoured e-cigarettes in the province.

The group of six is in court Tuesday after filing a motion against the New Brunswick government earlier this month.

The provincial government introduced legislation in June 2021 that bans flavours in e-cigarettes, with an exception for tobacco flavour, effective Sept. 1, 2021.

The province also adopted legislation that requires specialty vape stores to have a licence-- a law that is supposed to come into effect on Friday.

A constitutional challenge was filed in the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton in September 2021 and re-filed last month.

On March 21, the plaintiffs - a vape store and multiple vape storeowners - filed a motion for an injunction to suspend the legislation on both the licensing requirements and the flavour restrictions.

The hearing on the matter was set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fredericton Law Courts.

CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY KEEPING AN EYE ON CASE

A lawyer for the Canadian Cancer Society says the charity strongly supports the legislation and hopes the motion is dismissed.

"A similar motion was brought in Nova Scotia to challenge its provincial ban on e-cigarette flavours, except for tobacco flavours - similar legislation to New Brunswick - that was dismissed by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court last year," said Rob Cunningham.

"We're hoping that the New Brunswick court will have a similar judgement."

Cunningham says the rate of vaping among youth is even higher in New Brunswick than the national average, with 39 per cent of New Brunswick students in grades 10 to 12 vaping during the 2018-19 school year.

The vaping levels among high school students in grades 10 to 12 in Canada are as follows:

2014-15 school year: 9 per cent vaping

2016-17 school year: 16 per cent vaping

2018-19 school year: 29 per cent vaping

Cunningham adds flavours are an important contributing factor to the dramatic increase in vaping among youth.

"New Brunswick’s legislation restricting flavours in e-cigarettes is an essential part of a government response to the increase in youth vaping," he said. "Suspending the legislation would be a very negative outcome for the protection of youth and for public health.

“There are thousands of potential flavours that can be sold on the market for e-cigarettes, as is seen in other provinces that do not yet restrict e-cigarette flavours.”

According to Cunningham, similar laws that ban flavours in e-cigarettes, except for tobacco flavour, are in effect in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories, New York State, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In Nova Scotia, a similar motion to suspend legislation that restricts flavours in e-cigarettes was dismissed by the Supreme Court, on Jan. 28, 2021. Nova Scotia's ban came into effect on April 1, 2020.