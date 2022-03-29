N.B. vape storeowners trying to halt legislation that bans flavoured e-cigarettes provincewide
A New Brunswick vape store and several vape storeowners are trying to halt legislation that bans flavoured e-cigarettes in the province.
The group of six is in court Tuesday after filing a motion against the New Brunswick government earlier this month.
The provincial government introduced legislation in June 2021 that bans flavours in e-cigarettes, with an exception for tobacco flavour, effective Sept. 1, 2021.
The province also adopted legislation that requires specialty vape stores to have a licence-- a law that is supposed to come into effect on Friday.
A constitutional challenge was filed in the New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench in Fredericton in September 2021 and re-filed last month.
On March 21, the plaintiffs - a vape store and multiple vape storeowners - filed a motion for an injunction to suspend the legislation on both the licensing requirements and the flavour restrictions.
The hearing on the matter was set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fredericton Law Courts.
CANADIAN CANCER SOCIETY KEEPING AN EYE ON CASE
A lawyer for the Canadian Cancer Society says the charity strongly supports the legislation and hopes the motion is dismissed.
"A similar motion was brought in Nova Scotia to challenge its provincial ban on e-cigarette flavours, except for tobacco flavours - similar legislation to New Brunswick - that was dismissed by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court last year," said Rob Cunningham.
"We're hoping that the New Brunswick court will have a similar judgement."
Cunningham says the rate of vaping among youth is even higher in New Brunswick than the national average, with 39 per cent of New Brunswick students in grades 10 to 12 vaping during the 2018-19 school year.
The vaping levels among high school students in grades 10 to 12 in Canada are as follows:
- 2014-15 school year: 9 per cent vaping
- 2016-17 school year: 16 per cent vaping
- 2018-19 school year: 29 per cent vaping
Cunningham adds flavours are an important contributing factor to the dramatic increase in vaping among youth.
"New Brunswick’s legislation restricting flavours in e-cigarettes is an essential part of a government response to the increase in youth vaping," he said. "Suspending the legislation would be a very negative outcome for the protection of youth and for public health.
“There are thousands of potential flavours that can be sold on the market for e-cigarettes, as is seen in other provinces that do not yet restrict e-cigarette flavours.”
According to Cunningham, similar laws that ban flavours in e-cigarettes, except for tobacco flavour, are in effect in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Northwest Territories, New York State, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
In Nova Scotia, a similar motion to suspend legislation that restricts flavours in e-cigarettes was dismissed by the Supreme Court, on Jan. 28, 2021. Nova Scotia's ban came into effect on April 1, 2020.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
CTV News in Rome
CTV News in Rome | Vatican insider expects residential school apology in Canada
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it will scale back near Kyiv as talks progress
Russia announced Tuesday it will 'fundamentally' scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as talks to end the grinding war brought the outlines of a possible deal into view.
WATCH LIVE | Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Queen Elizabeth II shrugs off health issues in attending Philip service
Queen Elizabeth II shrugged off recent health issues to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband, Prince Philip, at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday, entering the cavernous church through a side door to shorten the distance to her seat.
Mounties charge Oblate priest after Inuit delegates ask Pope to intervene
Mounties have laid a new charge against a Roman Catholic priest who has previously avoided trial for multiple allegations of sexual abuse linked to his time in Nunavut.
These Canadian companies are cutting ties with Russia over invasion of Ukraine
A number of Canadian companies, including Canada Goose and Canadian Tire, have suspended or moved to withdrawal from Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
'See the world through their eyes': Quebec family on a quest to travel the globe before children lose their vision
Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier want to give their kids as many 'visual memories' as possible — memories they can cherish long after losing their eyesight.
70-year-old who kidnapped a bus full of children in 1976 has been approved for parole
A 70-year-old man imprisoned for the 1976 kidnapping of a bus full of children has been approved for parole, according to spokesperson Joe Orlando of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).
FDA authorizes second booster shots for U.S. adults age 50 and older
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to allow adults age 50 and older to get a second booster as early as four months after their first booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto
-
Investigators comb through debris after fire kills Brampton, Ont. family
Grief counsellors are at schools in a Brampton neighbourhood after a fire tore through a home there on Monday morning, killing three small children and their parents.
-
This is where the speed limit will be permanently changed to 110 km/h in Ontario
Ontario is set to announce today that speed limits of 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways are here to stay.
-
Ontario reports significant jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations, nine new deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.
Calgary
-
'Unusually low': New survey shows decline in Mayor Jyoti Gondek's early approval rating
A new survey by ThinkHQ Public Affairs suggests a majority of Calgarians don't approve of Mayor Jyoti Gondek's performance to date.
-
Man in critical condition after assault in northeast Calgary
A man in his 40s is in critical, life-threatening condition after an early morning assault near a northeast hotel.
-
Alberta proposes bill to merge continuing care rules, strengthen enforcement
Alberta has introduced a bill to consolidate rules on continuing care for more consistent and stronger enforcement.
Montreal
-
Quebec unveils major plan to reform health-care system ahead of election
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé unveiled a major plan Tuesday to reform the province's health-care system, with a focus on reducing emergency room wait times, improving access to front-line care and bettering working conditions for nurses.
-
Fashion mogul Peter Nygard appears virtually before judge in Montreal on sex charges
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been charged in Quebec with sexual assault and forcible confinement.
-
Quebec health-care system overhaul gets mixed reaction
Reaction to the Quebec government's major revamp of the province's health-care system came quickly and mixed with some concerned about privatization being favoured, while other groups appreciating a focus on healthy living.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | The National to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival
Edmonton Folk Music Festival teased another popular band for its first festival since 2019.
-
NEW
NEW | Hyperloop company claims to have $685M in funding for Edmonton-Calgary route
TransPod says it’s gathered US $550 million, or about $688 million in Canadian dollars, from the Broughton Capital Group as well as the China-East Resources Import & Export Company.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated plane
Dozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Manitoulin OPP investigating sudden death
Police from Manitoulin Island are investigating the sudden death of a 26-year-old man from the Nairn Centre area.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $100K in lottery add-on
A 64-year-old retiree from Greater Sudbury has won $100,000 in a recent Lotto Max draw, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says.
-
Two northerners honoured for service to veterans
Two northeastern Ontario residents have received recognition for their volunteer work to honour Canada's veterans.
London
-
London police release more information in hopes of solving woman's murder
Police continue to investigate the murder of a London woman last fall in the northwest corner of the city and have released more information as they try to track down her killers.
-
New recruiting pilot project sees almost 20 new nurses hired at Bluewater Health
Roughly 20 new nurses will be joining Bluewater Health this spring following a new recruitment drive and pilot project utilized by the hospital to attract and retain workers.
-
Teen killed in Highway 7/8 crash near New Hamburg
A 19-year-old is dead after a crash Monday morning on Highway 7/8 between New Hamburg and Shakespeare
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Hells Angels member among 22 people charged in four-year drug and gun trafficking investigation: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged 22 people, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels, as part of a four-year investigation into drug and gun trafficking in Canada.
-
Winnipeg wastewater data shows extent of COVID-19 in city
An epidemiologist wants to see more wastewater data, and increased communication with communities from the province.
-
Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after holding woman at knifepoint: police
A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint according to police on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62
Longtime Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at age 62. Melnyk passed away on Monday after an illness he faced 'with determination and courage,' the Senators said in a statement late Monday night.
-
Driver killed in Petawawa, Ont. crash
One person is dead after their vehicle left the roadway, rolled and caught fire in Petawawa Tuesday morning.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Oil and gas sector emissions need to be cut two-fifths by 2030, new climate plan says
A new climate plan for Canada projects the oil and gas industry will need to cut greenhouse-gas emissions by 42 per cent from current levels by 2030 if the country is to meet its new targets.
Saskatoon
-
Year-round school, playground speed zones will take effect by September
New rules around reduced speed zones in the city will take effect in September.
-
'Never been a brighter time' for Sask. soccer after Canada's historic World Cup berth
The head of the Saskatchewan Soccer Association says Canada's win on Sunday will have a massive ripple effect across the country.
-
Masking requirement to end at city facilities but not for Saskatoon buses
City council has voted to end mandatory masking at municipal facilities, but masks will still be required on Saskatoon buses.
Vancouver
-
Prime minister's B.C. visit to be met with anti-mandate protesters
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in British Columbia for a multi-day visit, which includes a number of speaking engagements.
-
B.C. lotto winner wants to use prize money to replace 35-year-old green bathtub
A B.C. lotto winner who is thousands richer from a recent prize is hoping to renovate her bathroom and replace an usually coloured tub.
-
When do cherry blossoms bloom? B.C. contest aims to predict the peak
A contest organized by a B.C. university that aimed to predict peak bloom of the beloved cherry blossom drew dozens of participants from four continents.
Regina
-
Sask. health care capacity could limit additional surgeries funded by feds
The federal government is offering Saskatchewan an unexpected $60 million to help clear the backlog of surgeries.
-
Nuclear power in Sask.: What is a small modular reactor?
With the release of a strategic plan to explore the use of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear technology in Saskatchewan, exactly what is an SMR and why is it being looked at?
-
Funding given to two Sask. schools for structural repairs
Two southern Saskatchewan schools will be receiving structural repairs this year as part of a new capital program in the 2022-23 provincial budget.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Saanich police investigating 'serious crash' between car, motorcycle
Saanich police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and a motorcycle Tuesday morning.
-
Victoria Indigenous leaders hope action comes after meetings with Pope Francis
Indigenous delegates from across Canada are in Rome meeting with the pope to unpack the Catholic Church's role in Canada's harrowing residential schools.
-
NEW
NEW | Langford warns of traffic changes as new Chidlow Connector opens
The City of Langford is alerting motorists to a new traffic change affecting those who travel Luxton Road to Sooke Road.