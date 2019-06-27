

CTV Atlantic





A pair of PTSD survivors say they were denied service at a Fredericton store because of their service dogs.

The situation left them wanting to further educate people how much of a lifeline their dogs are and that, in New Brunswick, service providers have a duty to accommodate all people -- including those who rely on a service dog.

Michael Woodrow’s service dog is named Charlie. She's a three year old golden doodle that never strays far from Woodrow’s side.

“I can't go out without her normally,” Woodrow says. “She keeps me alive, her and my wife.”

Charlie is Michael's service dog. After a 24-year military career, the retired veteran suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

She's his lifeline to help him navigate life as a PTSD survivor.

“I have a lot of issues with crowds, and small areas and noise,” Woodrow said. “So, she really helps me to deal with that and to be able to leave my home.”

When a CTV reporter asked about what happened to the pair on Wednesday, Charlie jumped up and sat behind Woodrow, sensing this interview wasn't easy for him.

“We went to the Regent Mall where we go quite often and we're well accepted there,” said Woodrow. “We decided to go in a store to get a gift for my wife and we were asked to leave.”

The pair was undergoing “exposure training” in Fredericton's Regent Mall and

Charlie was helping Woodrow manoeuvre through the crowds.

Their peer support coach, Brian Brown, and his service dog, River, were with them, along with Woodrow’s wife.

True to their training, Brown and Woodrow say the dogs could sense anxiety building when the group was asked to leave the store.

“He understood they were service dogs, but they had regulations and we weren't allowed,” Brown said. “It was sad. We said, ‘okay, we'll leave,’ and we left.”

They don't want to point fingers, but rather spread awareness that these dogs are not pets, they're a mental and physical aid to help them get through what can feel like impossible tasks.

What happened Wednesday was a setback for Woodrow.

“What that after-effect is for folks with PTSD is very traumatizing and can lead to further relapses and other things,” said Brown. “So, I think people need to be educated about service dogs, the rights for services dogs and their handlers.”

Said Woodrow: “I don't expect to be allowed in a food processing area or a kitchen, that's not acceptable, but if it's a public area, and the dog is leashed and behaving and a service dog, it should have the same rights of everyone in public areas.”

Under New Brunswick's human rights laws, a person who needs a service animal has the “same right to access public services and facilities with the animal as any other person.”

CTV News contacted the head office and local staff at the store.

A staff member said they didn't have any comment at this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.