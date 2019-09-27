A New Brunswick veteran has been told he was overpaid by Veterans Affairs Canada six years ago, and needs to pay them back.

Craig Wynberg served four years with the Canadian Navy, until he was injured during an operation at sea eight years ago. He says despite physio and surgery, he couldn’t recover enough to return.

He says when he left, he received a military pension.

On Thursday, Wynberg received a letter from Veterans Affairs. Dated Sept. 18, the letter states:

“A recent review of your earnings loss account shows an outstanding overpayment in the amount of $11,908.35 covering the period from October 2013 to January 2014.”

The letter goes onto say this is recoverable under the “Veterans Well-being Act.”

“Zero explanation whatsoever. Why? Why do I owe this money?” he said in an interview with CTV News.

Wynberg says he has depression that’s related to the injury he suffered eight years ago while at sea. He fell 15-20 feet off of a ship’s mess ladder, destroying his shoulder.

Pain can be sparked by simple things, like trying to pick up his kids.

“That’s when my depression sets in,” he said. “My mind plays tricks on me and says, ‘You’re not the man you used to be, you’re not the father you could be …’ It’s tough to swallow.”

So, he says, to get a letter like this, out of the blue, has been difficult. But he believes he’s not alone. He feels other veterans have received similar letters. And he’s concerned about their well-being, and how they might handle them.

“They may have PTSD, they may have more severe depression. Their mind may not be in the right place when they read this letter,” he said.

In a statement, Veterans Affairs Canada says it cannot provide any information on specific clients because of privacy concerns.

But the department acknowledges overpayments happen.

“Most overpayments are identified in a timely manner. Overpayments can be discovered later as a result of a file review, an audit or evaluation of the program, or when new information comes to light such as the client providing additional information that affects a previously rendered decision, or proof of income verification is received,” said spokesperson Josh Bueckert in an emailed statement.

According to the VAC, there is a policy to collect overpayments as soon as they are discovered.

“The department understands that overpayments can be stressful for clients. Depending on the amount of the overpayment, VAC may contact the veteran to discuss options for recovery, including payment options, and the veteran’s ability to repay.”

Wynberg says it can be more than stressful for some veterans – and he wants to remind them, they’re not alone.