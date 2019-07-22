

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick veterinarian is advising people to keep their distance from wildlife after a four-year-old was bitten by a bat which tested positive for rabies.

As resource development officials begin their annual rabies prevention campaign, manager of Veterinary Laboratory and Pathology Services’ Department of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries, Jim Goltz warns rabies in bats are difficult to treat.

“Unfortunately, the vaccine that we have won’t work on bats because animals have to eat the vaccine in order for it to be effective at preventing the disease,” says Goltz. “And bats are insectivores – they’re not likely to be attracted by this vaccine bait.”

Each year, the province distributes thousands of vaccine baits throughout the region. However, these vaccines, which are wrapped in a sweet layer, seem only to attract raccoons and skunks, not bats–which Goltz says to avoid.

“Get out and enjoy wildlife, but do it from a distance,” says Goltz. “Don’t let yourself get too close, don’t try to feed the animals and get too close to them – it’s especially important to teach children about this.”

In addition to people protecting themselves, pet owners are also encouraged to get their animals vaccinated–even if they’re indoor pets.

During the next three weeks, baits will be distributed across urban areas including St. Stephen, Woodstock, St. Andrews and Campobello Island. Meanwhile, 400,000 baits are scheduled to be dropped via airplane in rural areas in Western and Southern parts of the province.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown