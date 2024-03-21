N.B. volunteer firefighters ready to walk off job over dispute with municipality

They don’t want to do it, but all 23 volunteer firefighters in the community of Rexton, N.B., are prepared to walk off the job.

Rexton Volunteer Fire Capt. Sean Sullivan told CTV News on Thursday they have several issues with the municipality of Five Rivers and if not resolved, they planned to resign and stop answering calls.

“Seven o'clock tonight. To the citizens of Rexton, we're going home. It's plain and simple, if this is not solved,” said Sullivan.

The nature of the conflict stems from budgetary concerns and what the firefighters say is little communication from the mayor and CAO of the municipality.

That, and what they call a general lack of respect toward the department and their chief, who they say was ousted from his position in the fall.

Acting Chief Warren Goodwin, who is the son of the now off-duty chief, said it’s not an easy decision, but if there’s a fire across the street Thursday night, they won’t be going.

“It's actually kept a lot of us up at night. We're losing sleep over it. We can't eat, we can't focus on what we're doing because of the fact that we know in our hearts that we are firefighters at heart. We wouldn't be here if we weren't,” said Goodwin. “I mean the paycheque at the end of the week for a volunteer firefighter (is) zero dollars and zero cents. We get nothing for it other than the satisfaction that we know that we're doing a good job and we're helping the community.”

Wednesday's Facebook post went on to say the firefighters stressed how extremely difficult it was to make this decision.

"We have always taken the utmost pride in serving our residents and the people of this province. This decision was taken because of the harassment and disrespect shown to us in the recent months from the CAO and Five Rivers Mayor and Council," stated the post. "The Mayor and Council of Five Rivers and the Provincial Fire Marshalls Office has been notified of our decision."

Sullivan acknowledged it “would be a catastrophe” if they walked off the job and something happened, but the firefighters feel they have no other recourse.

“We're not a unionized fire department. We don't have any anyone to fight for us. We're just volunteers,” he said.

The mayor and CAO of Five Rivers declined to comment directly to CTV news, but a statement was made on the Five Rivers Facebook page and website.

“The municipality is deeply committed to fostering a workplace environment that is respectful, inclusive, and free from any form of harassment. We take these matters very seriously, and any claims of misconduct are thoroughly investigated,” reads the post on the Five Rivers Facebook page.

The post also says it has taken “proactive steps” to have coverage from neighboring fire departments.

“Your safety and well-being remain our top priority, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that emergency services are readily available when needed,” it says.

Five Rivers Councillor Elaine Warren said it is “not a good situation.”

“It concerns most of Five Rivers, all of these wards and anybody passing through,” Warren said.

The thought of going without fire service doesn't sit well for many in the community.

“I find it's terrifying,” said Stacey Leger, who lives in Rexton. “I am a mom. I have seven kids and a grand baby and we all live in this area. At any given time accidents happen. It's scary, it's really scary.”

“We do need to have them,” said Claude Doucet, a Rexton resident. “They should get it cleared up. If there's a fire, if there's an accident, it could be anybody.”

“If that happens tonight, it's going to be one of the hardest things we're going to have to swallow,” Goodwin said. “It very well could happen, but the fact is, the ball is the mayor, CAO and council's court right now.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.