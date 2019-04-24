

CTV Atlantic





As floodwaters continue to rise in New Brunswick, people in the province are once again rising to the occasion.

Volunteer sandbagging efforts are underway in the southern region of the province where St. John River levels are now surging.

It's Day 3 of Operation Sandbag at this Grand Bay-Westfield sand pit.

Volunteers have been here daily in an effort to help neighbours fight off floodwaters.

“We've had a range of anywhere between you know, 10, or 45 people at a time so far,” said Brittany Merrifield.

Grand Bay-Westfield resident Linda Peacock was out Wednesday bagging sand to help friends and family who live on the rising river.

“They need help,” said Peacock. “The water is right at their basement area and the river is too close.”

That’s too close for comfort for many residents of Grand Bay-Westfield as water surrounds homes in the town.

The water levels in the region are well above flood stage at 5.2 meters and are expected to get higher.

Residents are rallying to keep homes dry -- including those impacted by flooding.

“My place is going to get hit pretty hard,” said Kevin McAulay. “I have a garage door in the front of my place so everything's low - so when we're done mine, I'm going to go over and help my neighbour sandbag his, and then I'm going to go to the other side and help my other neighbour.”

The sandbags are going out almost as fast and they're being filled up. As of around noon Wednesday, about 1,700 had already been sent out.

This is the second year for Operation Sandbag and even bad weather isn't keeping the volunteers away.

“They worked all day long, even though it was brutally, brutally cold and awful conditions,” said Merrifield. “And for people they don't even know in some respects so it's pretty amazing to see that.”

Community spirit is going strong as New Brunswick deals with flooding all over again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.