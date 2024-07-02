N.B. whooping cough outbreak grows to 19 cases

New Brunswick Public Health says an outbreak of whooping cough on the Acadian Peninsula has grown to 19 cases, as of Tuesday.

Last week, public health reported nine cases in Zone 6 (which includes Bathurst) since mid-June.

Typically, the area has no more than four cases within the entirety of a typical year.

Dr. Rita Gad, the northern region’s medical officer of health, says additional cases are expected prompting advice for people to stay up-to-date on vaccinations.

“In particular those who have infants less than one year,” says Gad.

Infants cannot be fully immunized against pertussis, and face more severe risks from an infection.

“What we are trying to do is get it controlled, to not affect this vulnerable group,” says Gad.

According to New Brunswick public health, early whooping cough symptoms are similar to the common cold before it worsens over several weeks to serious coughing spells.

Whooping cough is treated with antibiotics.

Pertussis is transmitted from an infected person through nose, mouth and throat droplets.

In May, parents and guardians of school children were sent a memo advising them of rising pertussis cases around the world. The memo encouraged vaccinations, which can help to prevent pertussis or result in a milder case.

This spring, a rise in whooping cough cases has been reported in Newfoundland, Nunavut, and Quebec.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.