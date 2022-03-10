N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.
Public health says the deaths involve:
- a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)
- a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
- a person in their 80s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 316 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.
There is a small increase in hospitalizations, with three more people in hospital with the virus.
Currently, there are 101 people in hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 53 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 48 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.
There are currently 18 people in intensive care, up two from Wednesday. Six people are on ventilators.
NEW CASES
New Brunswick is reporting 455 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 346 recoveries from the disease Thursday. There are 3,963 active cases in New Brunswick.
The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:
- 153 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)
- 111 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)
- 72 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)
- 21 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)
- 13 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)
- 56 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)
- 29 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)
New Brunswick is also reporting 492 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.
There have been 41,109 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.
VACCINE UPDATE
According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.3 per cent have had two doses and 50.5 per cent have got their booster dose.
HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING
The regional health authorities say there are currently 176 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 352 Horizon and 68 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.
More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.
RESTRICTIONS ENDING MONDAY
Effective Monday at 12:01 a.m., all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick will be dropped, including the requirement to wear masks and obey gathering limits.
In a news release Thursday, the province highlights the dedication of New Brunswickers over the last two years of the pandemic.
“With the vaccination uptake in the province, the ongoing management of our hospitals, and the commitment of New Brunswickers over the past two years, we are able to remove mandatory restrictions,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting deputy chief medical officer of health.
“The virus has not left the province but as we move forward, I am confident that we can take the lessons we have learned throughout this pandemic and manage our personal risks and protect ourselves and those around us.”
Following the removal of restrictions, public health will continue to advise the public on how they can reduce their risk. The public will also be alerted when there is increased risk due to the virus spreading, similar to what is done with other communicable diseases.
While mandatory provincial restrictions will end, some businesses and facilities may continue to maintain public health practices to help protect staff and patrons from respiratory infections, including COVID-19, influenza and common colds.
"These practices include getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining ventilation systems," reads a news release from the province.
"All employers and employees must adhere to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which explains the duties and obligations related to the transmission of communicable diseases."
ISOLATION
Beginning Monday, requirements for isolation will no longer be in effect, however, people are still encouraged to stay home if they are sick.
Within vulnerable sectors, a five-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will still be recommended by public health. This includes people residing in long-term care facilities, shelters and correctional facilities.
Masking will continue for those working or visiting facilities where patients or residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
VACCINE CLINICS
Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by regional health authorities in New Brunswick will continue to operate until the end of March.
In April, participating pharmacies and regional public health offices will provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Children aged five to 18 will also be able to receive their vaccines during regular school-based immunization program appointments.
TESTING
Testing requirements for PCR and rapid testing kits will remain the same. People with symptoms are still encouraged to book a PCR test or obtain a rapid test kit though the online portal.
HOSPITAL POLICIES
Following the removal of all restrictions, patients and designated support people entering facilities operated by the regional health authorities will still be:
- asked screening questions related to COVID-19
- required to disinfect their hands
- respect physical distancing
- wear a medical, KN-95 or N-95 mask
General visitors at these facilities will still be prohibited. A designated support person can still visit eligible patients.
"These IPC (infection prevention control) measures will evolve over time as the risk within hospitals decreases and will be communicated by the regional health authorities through their websites and other relevant communication channels," wrote the province.
SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES
COVID-19 restrictions in schools will also be lifted on Monday.
This means masks will no longer be required, however schools will continue to maintain a supportive environment for everyone, including students and staff who wish to continue wearing a mask.
Families and school staff will no longer be required to self-report positive cases to schools and child-care facilities as of Monday.
The department will also stop reporting the number of cases in schools or in child-care facilities.
Physical education and music classes will return to normal for New Brunswick students next week, although staff are encouraged to teach these classes outdoors when weather permits.
Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for any extracurricular or intramural activities, clubs or sports.
Current cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue in schools past Monday. Portable HEPA filters will also continue to operate in schools that are without integrated ventilation systems.
LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES
Long-term care facilities, including special care homes and nursing homes, will continue to follow guidance provided by public health related to COVID-19.
"Public health officials understand the facilities will work to establish a balance between ensuring an appropriate level of protection for residents and allowing access to visitors, especially family members," wrote public health.
The facilities have been advised of the policies and protective measures, including the wearing of masks and isolating those who are ill, to address any outbreaks of COVID-19.
Visitors are required to wear a mask, however, they may remove their mask when in a resident’s room at the resident’s discretion.
COVID-19 REPORTING
Public health in New Brunswick will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the province following Monday. However, updates will move to weekly reporting.
Beginning Monday, the province's COVID-19 online dashboard will be updated weekly for the remainder of the month of March as public health transitions to a new reporting format.
The weekly report will be published on Tuesday with data up until, and including, the previous Saturday.
“New Brunswickers should incorporate good public health practices in all aspects of their lives,” said Léger. “These practices are beneficial no matter the number of cases or hospitalizations in the province.”
ASSESSING PERSONAL RISK
New Brunswickers are still encouraged to assess and manage their personal risk when it comes to COVID-19.
With assessing personal risk, people should consider their own risk factors for severe illness and hospitalization, as well as those of family members and friends, in addition to the setting in which they interact.
Personal risk factors for severe illness include:
- being 50 or older
- being immunocompromised
- having chronic conditions
- not being fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible
Those who have risk factors should consider additional preventive measures such as:
- avoiding or limiting time spent in crowded or poorly ventilated indoor places
- minimizing close contact with anyone who has cold-like symptoms
- continuing to use a mask, distancing and frequent hand washing
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
breaking
breaking | Air Force says helicopter involved in incident in Newfoundland
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol after hospital attack
Civilians trapped inside Mariupol desperately scrounged for food and fuel as Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city Thursday amid international condemnation over an airstrike a day earlier that killed three people at a maternity hospital.
'They were shooting civilians': Ukraine refugees recount abuses
As more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine begin to scatter throughout Europe and beyond, some are carrying valuable witness evidence to build a case for war crimes.
With mask mandates easing, experts say choosing to wear one may be seen as making a statement
As provinces remove mask mandates across much of the country, experts say choosing to wear a face covering could be seen as a political statement, with the responsibility to protect Canadians against COVID-19 shifting to individual responsibility rather than a collective effort guided by public health measures.
breaking | Air Force says helicopter involved in incident in Newfoundland
The Royal Canadian Air Force said first responders are on the scene of an 'accident' involving a search and rescue helicopter in Gander, N.L.
LIVE | B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
Convoy organizers had extreme aims, says PM's national security adviser
Extremism was at play amid the trucker convoy protests and blockades, and there is 'no doubt' that some of the organizers who came to Ottawa did so with the intention of overthrowing the government, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top security adviser.
Gasoline prices to keep climbing across Canada, in spite of crude oil pullback
Gasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep smashing records despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.
BREAKING | MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season
Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball's latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.
UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Toronto
-
'I almost froze': Toronto homeless man recounts night in subzero temperatures, advocates say death toll rising
Nick Popoulos's personal battle with subzero temperatures follows the discovery of a body recently found frozen and dead on the streets of Toronto. Homeless advocates say this raises the tally of people who have frozen and died this winter to at least five.
-
TDSB to hold special meeting on face coverings amid confusion around who has the final say on mask rules
The Toronto District School Board will hold a special meeting tonight to review its COVID-19 policies and procedures amid some confusion around who has the final say when it comes to masking in the classroom.
-
Ontario Premier Ford lays out where he will wear a mask after March 21
Premier Doug Ford has revealed where he will continue to wear a mask after Ontario lifts its mandate in less than two weeks.
Calgary
-
Torching of Calgary family's lone vehicle captured by surveillance camera
A family of five in Calgary is attempting to purchase a replacement vehicle after their previous car was set ablaze outside their northwest home.
-
City of Calgary found partially liable for deadly 2014 Glenmore Trail crash
City of Calgary officials admitted that the buildup of dirt and gravel along the Glenmore Trail median barrier had not been addressed in the 10 years before the fatal crash.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jean Charest to launch Conservative leadership bid in Calgary
Nearly 24 years after leaving federal politics, Jean Charest will launch his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. The 63-year-old Quebecer will announce his bid at a Calgary brewery tonight, making a clear message to the party's western Canadian base.
Montreal
-
Taking matters into their own hands: denied care, more Montreal women removing IUDs themselves
One Montreal woman who removed her contraceptive IUD herself said it was far from her first choice. Maude Plourde-Desjardins tried more than 15 health clinics, but all refused to provide her with the service. A doctor says it's still not a good idea to DIY this procedure.
-
TSB says Quebec pilot in fatal collision with lawn tractor didn't get OK for landing
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a pilot who struck and killed a Quebec woman as she was cutting grass near a landing strip north of Montreal didn't obtain permission to land there.
-
Quebecers with COVID-19 exposure who stay symptomless will no longer need to isolate
As of March 12, those Quebecers who made contact with a COVID-19 positive person and do not have symptoms will no longer be required to isolate for five days, but they are encouraged to wear a mask and avoid outings without a mask, public health officials say.
Edmonton
-
Caught on video: Suspect pulls handgun on clerks during Edmonton robbery
Police in Edmonton released photos and video Thursday of two people who robbed a liquor store by pointing a handgun at the people behind the counter.
-
'We have to be prudent': Kenney warns municipalities that high oil prices won’t prompt big spending
'Let’s not start spending at a rate of revenues that we do not have and are unreliable,' he said.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | LaGrange to give update on K-6 curriculum work Thursday
Alberta's education minister will provide an update on the government's work to update the K-6 curriculum on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay residents seek cheaper gas out of town
The surge of gas prices has also meant a surge of business for Indigenous-run gas stations near North Bay, as more and more people want gas for a cheaper price.
-
Sudbury police arrest two, seize $225K in cannabis products at illegal pot shop
Two men have been arrested and approximately $225,000 in cannabis products have been seized following complaints about an illegal Sudbury dispensary, police say.
-
Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
London
-
Number of LHSC COVID-19 inpatients down slightly
According to the latest numbers from the hospital, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently caring for 38 inpatients with COVID-19, down from 41 on Wednesday.
-
Southwestern Public Health to receive protein based Novavax COVID-19 vaccine soon
Residents in Elgin and Oxford Counties will soon have the option to receive a new protein based COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Gas prices top $1.90 per litre in London, Ont.
Gas prices hit a new record in London, Ont. on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Long-time Winnipeg cop cleared of computer charge, fraud, obstructing justice
A long-time Winnipeg police officer has been acquitted of all charges after being accused of allegedly altering information in a police database to get out of a $259 speeding ticket in October 2019.
-
Arrest made in homicide of Winnipeg woman; Canada-wide warrant issued for second suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a Winnipeg woman last month, and have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a second suspect.
-
Five new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday; hospitalization numbers drop
Manitoba reported an additional five deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, as hospitalization numbers showed a decrease.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa contractor receives four-year sentence for uttering threats, fraud
An Ottawa contractor who pleaded guilty to uttering threats and fraud has been sentenced to four years in prison.
-
Ottawa's largest school board looking at instituting mask mandate
Staff at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board are looking into whether it can require masks in classes after the province lifts its COVID-19 mask mandate later this month.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa as province removes nearly 500 from total
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 death as the province removed nearly 500 deaths from its total.
Saskatoon
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
Occupants safe, but puppy missing after Saskatoon house fire
The four occupants of a Saskatoon home escaped a house fire — but their four-month-old Shepherd puppy is missing.
-
SGI offering customers $100 per vehicle rebate
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) customers will be receiving a $100 rebate for each vehicle registered, the Crown corporation announced Thursday.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.
-
B.C. long-term care visitor restrictions returning to pre-Omicron state next week, officials say
Visitation restrictions in B.C. long-term care homes are being eased next week, the province's top doctor announced Thursday.
-
Unlicensed massage practitioner accused of sexually assaulting clients
Police have announced charges against an unlicensed massage practitioner accused of sexually assaulting two clients last month in East Vancouver.
Regina
-
Sanctions on Russian Evraz Steel shareholder unlikely to affect North American operations: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier does not expect recently imposed sanctions against a Russian Evraz Steel shareholder to impact the company's operations within the province.
-
13 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Sask. last week
The province is reporting 13 COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 27 to March 3, down from 44 reported the previous week.
-
Blowing snow closes some southern Sask. highways
Multiple highways were closed in Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon, with blowing snow and wind gusts reducing visibility.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on pandemic restrictions
British Columbia health officials will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, where they are expected to announce the loosening of some public health restrictions.
-
Woman charged with murder, indignity to remains of missing Nanaimo man
Police say a 26-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains after a missing Nanaimo, B.C., man was found dead last year.
-
LIVE
LIVE | B.C. lifting indoor mask mandate Friday, vaccine passport to end in coming weeks
B.C. is lifting its mask mandate for indoor public spaces Friday and the use of vaccine passports will no longer be required in the coming weeks, health officials announced Thursday.